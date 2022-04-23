Prakash Parv of Guru Tegh Bahadur celebrated with enthusiasm

Nagar Kirtan organised on the occasion

Aurangabad, April 21:

The 401st Prakash Parv of Guru Sri Tegh Bahadur was celebrated with enthusiasm in the city on Thursday. A grand procession was organised by the Sikh community members. Devotees bowed before the palanquin of Gurugranth Sahib and Panch Pyare at various places. Performances of thrilling demonstrations, attractive electric lighting and chants of ‘Jo Bole So Nihal, Sat Sri Akal’ filled the atmosphere.

The Akhand Path which started at Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Langar Sahib Gurudwara in Sindhi Colony ended on Thursday. Bhajans and kirtans were being held since morning. Kirtan was performed by Bhai Jaskaran Singh Patialawala. There was a crowd of community members.

In the evening, Nagar Kirtan (procession) started from Sindhi Colony. Various daring demonstrations were being perfored at the forefront of the chariot. There was the palanquin of Panchpyare and Gurugranth Sahib. The procession reached Osmanpura via Mondha Naka, Dudh Dairy Chowk, Kranti Chowk. Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Langar Sahib Gurdwara president Sardar Ranjit Singh Gulati, secretary Gurjit Singh Chhabda, joint secretary Hardev Singh Muchhal, treasurer Jaspal Singh Makhija, members Avtar Singh Sodhi, Manohar Singh Chhabda, Surendrajit Singh Sabarwal, Osmanpura Gurdwara president Sardar Harwinder Singh Bindra and others were present on the occasion.