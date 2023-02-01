Pramod Khairnar new president Maharashtra Credai

-Narendra Singh Jabinda as treasurer while Vidyanand Bedekar has been elected as the secretary

Aurangabad: Pramod Khairnar has been elected as president, Narendrasingh Jabinda as treasurer while Vidyanand Bedekar has been elected as the secretary of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) Maharashtra executive committee for the year 2023-25.

Credai national chairman Satish Magar, recently declared the new managing committee of the State level Credai (Maharashtra Federation) for the term 2023-25. Pramod Khairnar is the CMD of Marathwada Constructions Pvt Ltd and he been in real estate business for more than 35 years and worked as president of Credai Aurangabad in 2011-13 and was the vice president of CREDAI Maharashtra for the last 6 years and as president elect during 2021-23. Narendra Singh Jabinda is the MD of Jabinda Group. He is in the real estate business for more than 35 years and worked as Aurangabad Credai president in 2019-21. On this occasion, Khairnar said that he is thankful to Credai Maharashtra for showing faith in him and assured that he will give his best to serve this esteemed organization. Jabinda said that he will work for strengthening of city chapters and Maharashtra financially. The members of Aurangabad and from various organizations of the city have congratulated the newly elected members.