Prana pratishtha ceremony at Tapeshwar temple

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The prana pratishtha ceremony was held at the Tapeshwar Mahadev temple, near the Jagrut Hanuman temple in Aloknagar on Monday. A grand procession was organised on the occasion.

The puja was done by purohit Shriram Joshi with the recitation of Mantras. A procession of Shivpindi and Nandi was first taken out by the devotees. Women carrying mangal kalash and bhajani mandal participated in the procession.

Later, five couples performed puja, abhishek and Maha aarti. Mahaprasad was distributed on the occasion. Trustees Krushna Deshmukh, Sunita Deshmukh, Atmaram Jadhav, Sangeeta Jadhav and others were present.