Stylework ties up with MIRAI JMAC, for strategic investment from a top UAE's Royal family office

New Delhi [India], June 24: In a series of potential events lately, & seeing the potential that Stylework is possessing, Mirai JMAC & the private office of Sheikh Ahmed bin Faisal Al Qassimi has decided to back up the flex space aggregator and has committed partnership and growth funding via its family office investors in the upcoming Pre Series B and Series B round.

While sharing his views about the same, Sparsh Khandelwal shares, "A generous funding that is being worked to Stylework in the upcoming Pre Series B round and Series B will be directed towards a ground-breaking transformation of the coworking space industry's dynamics. The partnership is being curated with a long-term view and our paramount objective lies in the progressive expansion and enhancement of our state-of-the-art flexible workspace aggregation technology and corporate-oriented product. This innovation will further revolutionize hybrid workspace transactions, management, and allocation, all within a centralized window dashboard. Currently, our operations span across a multitude of 80+ cities. Now we look forward to expanding in the global market across South Asia and the Middle East. We must thank Pranav `Jyoti and CEO Dunston Pereira to build this long-term partnership"

Pranav Jyoti, Executive Director and CIO of The Private Office of Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al-Qassimi and the director at MIRAI JMAC who recently joined the Advisory Board of Stylework says, "Styleworks approach on making an infrastructure highway of the flex tech industry, & being the Galielo OR Amedeous or GDSS 's kind of a data & deep integrations play, coming out of the unorganized market, thus, helping to capitalize on the market and aim at organizing it. There lies a lot of potential in the tier II and tier III cities as well & in Global markets for Stylework, all they need is a bit of streamlining, social support and flex infrastructure, & we are all in for the same."

https://stylework.city/

Stylework, incepted by the visionary 30 under 30 entrepreneur Sparsh Khandelwal, is an unparalleled force in coworking space aggregation. Exuding a steadfast commitment to excellence, this esteemed venture has emerged as a trailblazer, reshaping the industry landscape with its extraordinary innovations in flex space. Leveraging its revolutionary Corporate Product Suite (CPS), Stylework empowers B2B clients, facilitating seamless exploration, transactions, and strategic employee allocation within a diverse selection of flexible workspaces.

Stylework is a platform that operates on a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model. It provides comprehensive coverage for 300+ brands, offering access to over 2,500 coworking spaces located in 80+ cities. With its centralized system for managing space occupancy and facilitating payments, the company simplifies the process for users. In terms of physical area, it covers an impressive 25 million+ square feet, offering a wide range of over 500,000 available seats. Bolstered by an intuitive application, Stylework bestows users with effortless access to space bookings, all while upholding uncompromising standards of quality, following safety measures, and vibrant community collaboration. Under the astute guidance of Sparsh Khandelwal, Stylework paves the way towards a future where workspaces seamlessly align with the evolving needs of businesses.

MIRAI JMAC has been built around being the trusted arm of Japan's multi-generation Japanese family business, execution consulting and global investment offices. With over 250+ Japanese family offices across regions which have Japanese origin, MIRAI JMAC consistently executed people partnerships, market entry alliances, distribution and business acquisition support. MIRAI `JMAC also is a strategic partner with The Private Office of Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al-Qassimi for Strategic Alliances and Policies.

MIRAI JMAC has built a systematic approach to building a strategic long-term operational partnership with Middle Eastern, south-east Asian and UAE businesses and their family offices to raise capital via a venture growth and equity sharing program. They have worked on board restructuring, capital raise, talent augmentation and GTM mandates and have shared their success with regional clients in a hand-in-glove methodology. MIRAI JMAC Advisors helps position startups, businesses and even individuals, by addressing choke points and gaining momentum by putting into place many strategies that will align the Japanese family offices and Japanese & Middle Eastern HNI investors.

