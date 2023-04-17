Pranjal excels in Homi Bhabha Young Scientist Exam
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 17, 2023 08:40 PM 2023-04-17T20:40:02+5:30 2023-04-17T20:40:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Pranjal Nerkar of Orchid Techno School has qualified all the three levels of Dr Homi Bhabha Young Scientist Exam and declared as a Young Scientist grabbing a Silver Medal. She will get a golden opportunity in future to work with a scientist of Dr Homi Bhabha Research Centre. Orchid chairman Shrinivas Nandamuri, principal and mentor congratulated Pranjal and her parents.