Pranjal excels in Homi Bhabha Young Scientist Exam

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Pranjal Nerkar of Orchid Techno School has qualified all the three levels of Dr Homi Bhabha Young Scientist Exam and declared as a Young Scientist grabbing a Silver Medal. She will get a golden opportunity in future to work with a scientist of Dr Homi Bhabha Research Centre. Orchid chairman Shrinivas Nandamuri, principal and mentor congratulated Pranjal and her parents.