Aaron Finch retires from international cricket, to play domestic leagues across globe

Australia T20I captain Aaron Finch has called time on his stellar cricket career that included leading Australia to their first ICC Men's T20 World Cup trophy. Finch led Australia in a world record 76 men's T20Is, as well as in 55 ODIs, before announcing his retirement on Tuesday. The long-term white-ball skipper represented Australia in 254 international matches across all formats, playing five Tests, 146 ODIs and 103 T20Is.Realising that I won't be playing on until the next T20 World Cup in 2024, now is the right moment to step down and give the team time to plan and build towards that event," ICC quoted Finch as saying at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

I also want to say a huge thank you to all the fans who have supported me throughout my international career," he added.Since making his international debut in a T20I against England in January 2011, Finch amassed 8,804 runs which include 17 ODI centuries and two T20I tons.Finch ended his ODI career in September of last year, but he continued to captain Australia in T20s, notably during their disappointing home defence of the T20 World Cup.In that competition, the right-hander played his final international game and top-scored with 63 as Australia defeated Ireland by 42 runs, but they were unable to go to the semi-finals. In 2020, he was nominated for the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Decade award.