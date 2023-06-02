"It's just a must-watch thing", says former Australian cricket captain Aaron Finch ahead of WTC Final

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 : In an exclusive interview with Star Sports, former Australia captain Aaron Finch discussed the highly anticipated rivalry between India and Australia ahead of the WTC Final on June 7 at the Oval cricket ground in London.

The clash between these cricketing powerhouses is considered a must-watch spectacle due to the history and intensity associated with their battles.

Additionally, Finch compared the impacts of batting maestros Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, emphasizing the significance of dismissing them early in order to gain an advantage.

Speaking exclusively to Star Sports, former Australia captain Aaron Finch spoke on how India versus Australia is a spectacle to behold, he said "I think the rivalry is held in such high regard in both countries, that I think it brings out the best in both teams.

He further added, "Obviously, India has had the better of Australia in the last three series. I think, so both teams will rise to the occasion no matter where it's played, at home or away or this time at neutral territory. It's just a must-watch thing."

Expressing his personal preference for Smith's outstanding record, Finch anticipated an enthralling contest between the two dynamic players. As fans eagerly await the next chapter of the India versus Australia rivalry, Finch's insights provide a glimpse into the strategies and expectations surrounding this fiercely competitive encounter.

Finch compared the impacts of Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, noting that the key to handling them would be to get them out early.

He further added, "Both batting at number four, so the key is to try and get them as early as possible, early wickets to expose them to the brand new ball will be absolutely key. I will always side with Steve Smith, I think his record is outstanding, but it will be a very good contest."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor