David Warner Achieves Unique milestone in T20s, joins Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, and Shoaib Malik in Unique List

Australian veteran David Warner achieved a major milestone of scoring 12,000 runs in T20 cricket during his side's third T20I against West Indies on Tuesday at the Perth Stadium. The DC skipper became the second fastest to do so, following in the footsteps of Chris Gayle, Alex Hales, Shoaib Malik and Kieron Pollard. David, who has 3067 runs in 102 matches, is Australia’s second leading run-getter behind Finch, who finished his career with 3120 T20I runs.

Warner also struck his 108th fifty-plus scores in T20 cricket. Warner become only the third Australian to feature in 100 T20Is. Playing his 34th T20I Down Under, Warner has raced past 1,100 runs, averaging 40-plus. His strike rate in this regard is a brilliant 150-plus (50s: 8, 100s: 1). Only Finch (1,132) has accumulated more T20I runs in Australia. Among batters with as many or more home T20I runs than Warner, only Kohli (50.87), Babar (47.53), and Kane Williamson (40.39) average more.



