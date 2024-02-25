IVPL: Chris Gayle Touches Down in Greater Noida Fans Eager for Monday's Big Match

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 25: Chris Gayle, the dynamic former West Indian batter arrived here in Greater Noida on Sunday to play in the ongoing first edition of the much-anticipated Indian Veteran Premier League (IVPL) here at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex.

Leading the charge for Telangana Tigers, Gayle's arrival has sparked excitement among fans eagerly awaiting the spectacle of his trademark power-hitting prowess on display in Greater Noida.

Shri Praveen Tyagi, the Acting President of BVCI and Chairman of IVPL said, "We are happy to welcome Chris Gayle in Greater Noida. His presence adds a new dimension of excitement to the Indian Veteran Premier League. We look forward to witnessing his legendary power-hitting."

Gayle will play on Monday in the match between Telangana Tigers vs VVIP Uttar Pradesh. Organized by the Board for Veteran Cricket in India (BVCI) and managed by 100 Sports, the IVPL is being played in the cricket stadium of the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex.



The league stage will culminate on March 1 with Red Carpet Delhi locking horns with Telangana Tigers. Afternoon matches are being played at 2:00 PM IST, while the second game of the day begins at 7:00 pm every day. The IVPL Final will be played on March 3 and before the summit clash every day there will be double headers.

The matches will be broadcast live in India on the Eurosport channel, DD Sports, and Fancode. Ticket sales are already underway on Bookmyshow, with fans rushing to secure their seats for what promises to be an unforgettable cricketing spectacle.