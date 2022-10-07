Prashant Deshpande as president of Aurangabad First

Ritesh Mishra as secretary, Dr Shantilal Singi as treasurer

Aurangabad:

Entrepreneur Prashant Deshpande has been elected as president while Ritesh Mishra as secretary of Aurangabad First for the year 2022-23. The new body was elected unanimously in the annual general meeting held here recently. On this occasion, outgoing president Ranjit Kakkad handed over his charge to Deshpande.

The remaining office bearers are Dr Sunil Deshpande and Anil Mali (vice presidents), Dr Shantilal Singi (treasurer), and Balkrushna Bhakre (joint secretary). Speaking on this occasion, Deshpande said that Aurangabad First has been pursuing various initiatives and schemes for the development of the city for the past five years. A great legacy is being created for this institution. It is a matter of pride and responsibility for me to be elected as the president of this organization. During the last five years, Aurangabad First has contributed well to the development of the city. I will try my best to complete the pending works.

At the same time, there will be an effort to start new plans, new activities with everyone and carry them to completion. At present tree census is a big project undertaken by the organisation. This activity is being done in collaboration with Aurangabad municipal corporation, Smart City and Aurangabad First. This initiative will soon be completed in collaboration with colleges in Aurangabad city and it is believed that the Aurangabad model will be followed all over India on this occasion.