Prashant Targe appointed as co-opted member on ACB

Aurangabad, Dec 23:

Prashant Targe has been appointed as the co-opted member on the Aurangabad Cantonment Board (ACB). The board received a notification issued on Tuesday from the Ministry of Defense (MoD).

The elections of the ACB were delayed due to coronavirus. The members were given a six months extension. But as there was no development, an administrator was appointed on the board. As per the Cantonment Act, a co-opted member is appointed from among the citizens if the elections are delayed. The MoD on Tuesday issued a notification appointing Targe as a co-opted member on the ACB. The appointment has been done under the Cantonment Board clause (c) of the sub-section (2) of section 13 of the Cantonment Act, 2006. He has been elected for a period ending February 10, 2022, with effect from the date of publication of the notification or till the constitution of the board under section 12 of the said act, whichever is earlier.