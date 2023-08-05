Prataprao Borade reactions

- Padmavibhushan Sharadchandra Pawar

I am deeply moved by the sad demise of the trustee of MGM and former principal of JNEC Prataprao Borade. He was a man of strict discipline, but at the same time, he was the favourite teacher among the students. An excellent administrator and an innovative personality, he had a deep interest in literature as well. He has tirelessly taken efforts so that the students of Marathwada should get higher education opportunities.

- Rajendra Darda (Editor-in-Chief, Lokmat)

