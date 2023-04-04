Pre-arrest bail granted to those 9 sports teachers

A case of obtaining Shiv Chhatrapati sports organizer award by fraud

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nine sports teachers, including the secretary of Maharashtra Softball Association, Dr Pradeep Talwalkar, have been granted pre-arrest bail by Justice RG Avachat of the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court in a case involving alleged fraud in obtaining the Shiv Chhatrapati sports organizer award.

The award is given to outstanding individuals in the field of sports, and Talwalkar had received it in 2016-2017 with certificates from 16 different organizations attached to his proposal. However, a complaint was filed against him and officers of the association who allegedly provided him with fake certificates.

The complainant requested that a case be filed against Talwalkar and the officers in question, and the Jalgaon Session Court ordered that a case be registered against them under various sections of the Criminal Code at the Jilha Peth police station of Jalgaon. Pre-arrest bail applications filed by the accused in the Sessions Court were initially rejected, but they later filed a pre-arrest bail application in the High Court through their lawyer, Amol Chalak.

A thorough investigation was conducted in the matter through the sports commissioner's office, and all the accused were given a clean chit. However, the complainant did not receive the award in question, and it was instead given to Dr Talwalkar. This led to the petitioner filing false cases, said adv Chalak during the hearing.