Pre-Primary Inter-School Championship 2024: A Triumph of Young Talent

Glimpses through photographs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Pre-Primary Inter-School Championship 2024, hosted by Lokmat Times Campus Club, witnessed electrifying displays of agility and creativity. From the thrilling cap and ball races to captivating group dances, the event showcased the boundless energy and enthusiasm of the youngest participants. Adorable nursery performances, mesmerizing prop dances by junior KG, and spellbinding fusion dances by senior KG left the audience awestruck. Esteemed judges, including renowned personalities from various fields, added to the grandeur of the occasion, making it a memorable celebration of young talent and triumphs. Here are some glimpses of the event captured through photographs.