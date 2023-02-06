Prefer CITS students for craft instructors

Aurangabad

The judicial member of the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT) Aurangabad bench V D Dongare and administrative member Vijaykumar issued an order that the Craft Instructor Training Scheme (CITS) trained students should be given preference for the recruitment of craft instructors. If these students are fewer, then the non-CITS students can be taken into consideration.

The Directorate of Vocational Education and Training (DVET), Maharashtra published an advertisement for the recruitment of 1,457 craft instructors and instructors in the ITIs in all the divisions in August 2022. However, the advertisement was not according to the directives issued by DGT (central government) regarding the educational qualification and study course. Hence, the CITS-trained students appealed against the advertisement with MAT. Adv Santosh Dambe appeared for the petitioner while V R Bhomkar appeared for the state government and D B Gaikwad for DGT, New Delhi.