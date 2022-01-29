Preference form filling process for BAMS, BHMS, BUMS to begin on Feb 5

Aurangabad, Jan 29:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) will start the online preference form filling process for the first round of Centralised Admission Process (CAP) of health science courses like BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, B Sc-Nursing will commence on February 5.

Those who qualified National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-undergraduate (NEET-UG) were allowed to register for the health science courses.

The round of MBBS and BDS courses was completed while students of the remaining health science courses have been waiting for the process. The seat matrix will be displayed on February 4. The last date of the preference form filling process is February 8. The selection of the CAP round first will be released on February 10 while the last date of joining the selected as per the allotment is February 16. Those whose names were found in the selected candidates' list should submit the status retention form up to February 16. The schedule for 2nd round will be declared in due course.

Box

No opportunity in next round if fails to join the allotted seat

Candidates who are allotted seats in both (state quota and All India quota) will have to decide which quota seat they want to join. Candidates can join seat only through one quota at a time. Candidates who are allotted seats through State quota and fail to join the allotted seat will not be considered for subsequent rounds.

Box

Colleges asked to remain open on holidays

The CET Cell asked the participating institutes and colleges to remain open on all holidays including Saturdays and Sundays to ensure schedule implementation properly and keep in view the limited time available for conducting counselling.