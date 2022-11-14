Preference form-filling process for BAMS, BHMS & BUMS to begin on Nov 16

Aurangabad :

The process of preference form filling for admissions to BAMS, BHMS and BUMS will commence on November 16. The provisional merit list after the registration was declared on October 25 and the aspirants were waiting for the further process.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) released a schedule for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) round-I and publication of the seat matrix for these courses. The seat matrix for State quota seats will be released after 8 pm on November 16. The aspirants will be able to submit online between November 16 and 20. The selection list for the CAP round-I will be displayed after 5 pm on November 23. Those who are allotted the seat can join the college physically from November 24 to 30.

Box

---CAP round for Ayush courses to be displayed later.

--Schedule for subsequent rounds will be declared in due course.

Box

More than 47 K candidates registered

The CET Cell released a provisional merit list of all the health science courses around three weeks ago. The names of more than 47,000 aspirants of all the health science courses including MBBS, BDS, BHMS, BAMS, BUMS and B Sc-Nursing, are figured in the merit list.