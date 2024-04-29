Pregnant woman beaten up by father

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a bizarre incident, a cruel and alcholic father brutally beat his pregnant daughter and severely injured her in Ambedkarnagar on Sunday afternoon. Cidco police station has registered an offence against Dilip Vithal Jadhav, said the police inspector Atul Yerme.

The 24-year-old married woman in her complaint stated that she is three months pregnant. Her husband has been searching for a rented house for the last few days, therefore, she has been staying with her parents for the past few days. On April 28, Dilip came home in inebriated condition at 12 noon and asked her why she is not going to her in-laws to stay. The daughter replied that she would leave when her husband got a suitable house.

However, Dilip suddenly started to beat her with kicks and blows. She sustained injuries on her face and also lost her few teeth.

Dilip’s wife intervened and set him aside, but the accused also beat his wife. Angry woman then went to the hospital for treatment and lodged a complaint with Cidco police station. The police detained Dilip and then registered a case against him.