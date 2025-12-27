Pregnant woman ends life amid husband’s threats

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A pregnant woman, Aisha Arbaaz Shaikh, died by suicide on Thursday after enduring repeated abuse and harassment from her husband, compounded by threats of his second marriage, her mother has alleged.

Harsul police have registered a case against her husband, Arbaaz Shaikh (26), mother-in-law Saira Shaikh (60), and brother-in-law Alim Shaikh (40), all residents of Bhiwandi, Mumbai. Aisha, whose father lives in Ajintha, had been staying in Harsul with her mother for several days. She married Arbaaz in 2022 and had their first child in October 2024. During a visit to her maternal home, she confided in her mother about the ongoing abuse. Relatives intervened, and she returned to her in-laws. Soon after, Arbaaz demanded Rs 7 lakh from her father for his fruit-selling business, which her parents could not provide.

Second pregnancy, same abuse

In November 2025, Aisha became pregnant again, but the harassment continued. On 13 November, Arbaaz left her at her maternal home, threatening: “Return only if you bring money, or I will marry again.” The constant abuse severely affected her mental health. On 25 December, she took her own life by hanging.

Mother turns to police

Following the funeral, Aisha’s mother lodged a formal complaint, prompting police action against her husband and in-laws. The investigation is ongoing.