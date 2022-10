Premabai Ajmera passes away

Aurangabad, July 13:

Premabai Ajmera (85), a resident of Kachner died of old age on Wednesday morning. She is survived by two sons, two daughters, daughters-in-law and grandchildren. The last rites were conducted on her at Kachner crematorium at 11 am. She is wife of former Sahmantri of Kachner Sansthan Hiralalji Ajmera.