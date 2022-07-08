Preparation start for Ashadhi Yatra in Pandharpur

Aurangabad, July 8:

The Shri Vitthal Rukmini Temple Trust has made elaborate preparation for the Ashadhi Ekadashi yatra to be celebrated at Pandharpur (Waluj) on Sunday. Various arrangements have been made for the convenience of the devotees.

Every year lakhs of devotees flock to the Vitthal temple in Pandharpur on Ashadhi Ekadashi. This year as Ashadi falls on Sunday, the trust has made proper preparations for the Yatra. To avoid stampede, the trust has set up barricading in several places. CCTV cameras have been installed in the temple premises and darshan route to keep a watch on suspicious persons. Heavy police bandobast and volunteers have been deployed on the darshan route to manage the crowd.

The road from Tiranga Chowk to Kamgaar Chowk has been closed for all types of vehicles. Facilities like drinking water, toilets, first aid and health check camps have been arranged for the devotees, said trust president Rajendra Pawar and other office bearers.

Various religious programmes

On the occasion of Ashadi Ekadashi, Maha Abhishek, Puja and Aarti will be performed by MIDC Waluj police station inspector Sandeep Gurme and his wife at 11.30 pm on Saturday. Babanrao Pere Patil, his wife and MHADA chairman Sanjay Kenekar and his wife will do the Maha Puja at 5 am on Sunday.