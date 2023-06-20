Preparations for Convocation Ceremony at final stage

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The preparations for the 63rd convocation ceremony of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University are at the final stage.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, vice chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that the Governor and chancellor of the universities Ramesh Bais would preside over the ceremony to be held on June 27 while general secretary of the Association of Indian Universities Dr Pankaj Mittal would be the chief guest.

Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, director of Board of Examination and Evaluation Dr Bharati Gawli, Publicity Committee chief Dr Kailas Pathrikar, Dr Ganesh Manza and public relations officer Sanjay Shinde were present at a brief.

VC Dr Pramod Yeole said that the degrees would be conferred on those students who passed their examinations between October-November 2021 and March-April 2022. Nearly 60,000 students passed undergraduate and postgraduate courses in this period.

Also, the dignitaries will award Ph D degrees to those who completed the research from November 19, 2022, till date. A total of 291 have completed Ph D in seven months.

The ceremony will commence at the main auditorium at 10 am on June 27. Statutory officers along with deans and Management Council members will attend the event, for which, 25 committees were set up.