Preparations for counting of votes in full swing

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The fate of 37 candidates has been sealed by 12.99 lakh voters from Aurangabad Loksabha Constituency on May 13. Now, all are going impatient to know the results which will be ought on June 4. The counting of votes will be held in a building situated on the campus of MIT College on Beed Bypass.

The ballot units (BUs) collected from the 2040 polling stations in the constituency have been sealed in the strong room on the college campus.

The counting will be done in 27 rounds and each round will be of 48,112 votes. Hence the result is likely to be out by the afternoon.

The staff deployed on the task of counting of votes will have to report on duty at 6 am. After the confidential oath at 7 am, the process will begin with the counting of postal ballots at 8 am and then the regular counting of votes will begin by unsealing the ballot units at 8.30 am.

Meanwhile, the polling agents will have to obtain their identity cards by May 31. They will also have to carry the letter of appointment issued by their respective candidate on the occasion. They will be allowed entry through Chaitanya Techno School at the counting station till 7 am only. Meanwhile, the election officers and personnel, journalists, and other media representatives will be allowed entry through MIT College’s Food Technology section. Carrying mobile inside the counting station is prohibited, however, media personnel can carry mobile till the Media Centre. The parking for the vehicles for election personnel and media persons has been arranged near the venue, said the deputy collector (election branch) Devendra Katke.

“ Tight security has been deployed for the security of the strong room set up in one building at MIT College. The three-tier security arrangements have been made including Central Reserve Police Force, State Reserve Police Force and State Police. Besides, the whole area is under CCTV surveillance,” said Katke.

Nature of counting of votes

14 tables will be placed for counting votes of each assembly constituency.

10 tables will be placed for counting postal ballots of each assembly constituency.

More than 1,000 officers and personnel will be deployed for counting.

First randomisation of EVMs will be held on May 27

Second training in counting of votes will be on May 28

Final training and counting of votes will be on June 4

Box

Number of rounds in each assembly constituency

Kannad - 26 rounds - 2.17 lakh voters

Aurangabad (Central) - 23 rounds - 2.11 lakh voters

Aurangabad (West) - 27 rounds - 2.35 lakh voters

Aurangabad (East) - 22 rounds - 2.06 lakh voters

Gangapur - 25 rounds - 2.27 lakh voters

Vaijapur - 25 rounds - 2.00 lakh voters

Total - 12,99, 040 votes