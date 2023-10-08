Preparations for Jarange’s meeting in final stages

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The public meeting of activist Manoj Jarange Patil has been organised at the Divisional Sports Complex on October 10. The preparations of the meeting are in its final stages, said the organisers and officials of Maratha Kranti Morcha Vijay Kakade Patil and Sunil Kotkar in a press conference here on Sunday.

Kakade said, a grand meeting will be held at Antarwali Sarati on October 14, but before that, a meeting has been organized in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on October 10 at 5 pm, which will be the trailer of the Antarwali meeting. The permission from the police is expected by evening, but the preparations for the meeting are in the final stages. Jarange is the emerging leader of the Maratha Community and hence he should be provided with the Z-plus security, they demanded.

The parking facilities are made available at Jabinda Lawns, Beed By-pass Road, CADA office ground, Water Conservation Department ground and at Sarthi near Hedgewar Hospital.

G K Gadekar, Sachin Hawale, Parmeshwar Nalawade, Laxman Navale, Shrikant Taur, Sachin Misal, Ganesh Ugale and others were present during the press conference.