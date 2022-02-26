Preparations for ‘Loco Shed’ along with Pit Line in Jalna

Aurangabad, Feb 26:

Along with the Pit Line in Jalna, preparations are being made to establish even a ‘Loco Shed’, which will provide the facility of maintenance and repairing of the railway engines here. The design of the loco shed will be prepared along with the ongoing work of the Pit Line. The entire Marathwada region will be benefitted from this Loco Shed and the outdated railway engines will be replaced with new engines, the experts opined.

There has been a prolonged demand for a loco shed in Marathwada for a long time. Earlier, during the meter gauge phase, the loco shed was situated in Purna. After the establishment of the broad gauge, the engines for Marathwada are provided from Maula-Ali, Guntakal and Gutti loco sheds. Most of the time, outdated engines are provided due to which engine breakdowns were reported on several occasions. Despite having a railway track web of around 1000 kms in Marathwada, the was no loco shed here. Now, there is hope for the loco shed in Jalna.

Railway expert Swanant Solanke said quality enginers will be provided after the establishment of loco shed and it will also help in employment generation.

Moreover, the industries manufacturing spare parts in Aurangabad will be benefitted directly. It will be beneficial for the entire Marathwada region, he said.