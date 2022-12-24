Preparations for the Advantage Maharashtra Expo underway

Aurangabad: The Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) has organized the industrial exhibition 'Advantage Maharashtra Expo' between January 5 to 8, 2023 at the Shendra phase of the Aurangabad Industrial City (DMIC). The preparations for the expo are underway with cooperation of all entrepreneurs.

Various well-known companies from all over the country including Maharashtra have confirmed their participation for the expo. All international level facilities will be provided at the expo. Massia president Kiran Jagtap said that the exhibition will strengthen the foundation of the industrial development of Aurangabad. Convenor Abhay Hanchanal said that there is an effort to increase investment in Aurangabad through the expo and the aim is to promote industries in Marathwada and Aurangabad at the global level. The expo is spread over an area of 25 acres and is divided into two large halls. There will be a total 650 stalls with a total of 500 stalls and 150 pagoda style stalls. In addition to an air-conditioned main hall with a capacity of 2000 seats, a 100 seats capacity separate hall will be provided for power point presentation, as well as a separate hall for B2B with capacity of 100 entrepreneurs.

There will be two large banquet halls for the exhibitors and visitors, and a medical room with modern facilities will also be constructed separately. In all, 55 to 60 entrepreneurs and 150 workers are working day and night for the construction of this grand dome which is being built for the exhibition. Till now 95 per cent of the stalls have been booked. The organisers have appealed to the entrepreneurs to visit the expo.