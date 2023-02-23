Preparations for the Ellora-Ajanta International Festival nearing completion

-Participation of 100 artists, seating capacity of 5,500

Aurangabad: On behalf of Aurangabad district administration and Ellora-Ajanta International Festival Committee, the Ellora-Ajanta International Festival-2023, has been organized from February 25 to 27 at the Soneri Mahal area of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University. Preparations for this festival are nearing completion.

A grand stage of 90 x 40 feet has been set up for the performances. More than 100 national artists will perform in the event. Internationally renowned singers, musicians will present their art. Ustad Rashid Khan, Ustad Sujat Khan, classical singer Mahesh Kale, Ravi Chari, Shivamani, Vijay Ghate, Sangeeta Mujumdar, Shankar Mahadevan will be performing. The stage is decorated with attractive replicas of Ellora and Ajanta caves. It reflects the rich tradition of Aurangabad. Apart from this, a laser show has also been organised. Big screens have been arranged inside and outside the festival venue so that outsiders can enjoy the festival for free.

Meanwhile, seats for 5500 spectators have been arranged for the festival. Various food stalls, parking arrangements, toilets and sanitation, security arrangements, fire fighting, media arrangements have been completed.