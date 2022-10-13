Preparations for Youth Festival in full swing

Aurangabad, Oct 13:

The preparations for the Central Youth Festival to be conducted in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) campus from October 17 to 19 are in full swing.

A total of 180 teams have registered for participation till Thursday evening. There will be seven stages, including three waterproof.

Pro-vice chancellor Dr Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle and convener Dr Sanjay Sambhalkar inspected the preparations for the festival.

There will be 36 types of arts contests in six categories.

The first stage ‘Sujanrang’ will be erected near Dramatics Department.

The inaugural and valedictory ceremony will be held on the stage which will have a sitting capacity of 2500 students.

The teams will present their arts ‘Western Group and Light Singing, Folk Instruments, Group Singing, Lawni, Qawwali, Folk Dance’ at this stage.

‘Shobhayatra, a procession of participants wearing colourful costumes will be taken out. at 8 am, on the first day of the festival.

Writer and director Arvind Jagtap will inaugurate the festival, at 11 am, on Sunday while actress Urmila Kanetkar-Kothare will be the chief guest for the event.

The second stage ‘Lokrang’ is being installed in the parking of the main auditorium. It will have 500 students sitting arrangement.

Arts like Bhajan, Powada, Vasudev, Bharud, and Gondhal will be presented on the stage.

The third stage is Natyarang which will come up in the main auditorium where Classical Dance, One-act-play, Mime and Skit will be presented.

The fourth stage ‘Naadrang’ will be developed near Psychology Department while the fifth ‘Natrang’ will be erected in the ‘Shikshan Bhavan’ building.

The names of the sixth and seventh stages are ‘Shabdarang’ and ‘Lalitrang’ respectively.