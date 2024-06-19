Prerna Diwan scores 100 percentile in MHT-CET

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: Prerna Sunil Dewan, a student of Deogiri Junior College secured 100 per cent percentile in MHT-CET 2024. She was honoured by the college.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) conducted the MHT-CET two groups for admission to undergraduate degree courses in Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture.

A total of 7.25 lakh students registered. Of them, 6.75 lakh were present for the test.

A total of 2.95lakh candidates appeared for the first group-Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) test from April 22 to 30 while 3.79 lakh aspirants of the second group Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) took the examination from May 2 to 16. This examination was conducted at 159 examination centres out of which 143 examination centres were within the State while the remaining were outside.

The result was declared on June 16. A total of 37,000 students obtained 100 percentile in both groups. Prerna Diwan from the Science stream of Deogiri College scored 100 percentile. Earlier, Tanisha Bormanikar, another student of the college secured first place in the HSC-Commerce examination in the State. College vice-principal Nandkishor Gaikwad said that all the meritorious students would be felicitated in a programme to be held on June 22.