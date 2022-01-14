Presence of rain increase cold

Aurangabad, Jan 14:

The intensity of cold was increased due to the presence of rain in the evening. The minimum temperature at Chikalthana observatory was recorded at 13.9 degrees Celsius on Friday.

There was a cloud cover over the city since Friday morning. In the evening the weather changed abruptly and black clouds formed. It started raining at around 5 pm, but it lasted for a few drops and a few minutes. Citizens experienced heavy drizzle in some areas. After the rain, the cold intensified. According to meteorologists, cold winds are expected to blow from North. between January 16-18. Therefore, the cold snap is expected to increase in North India and also in Marathwada.