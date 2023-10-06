Presentation under Save a Life Campaign at RJ Intl

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A team of doctors from the Kamalnayan Bajaj Hospital visited RJ International School to teach students about first aid and give an orientation on robotic surgery under the hospital’s ‘Save a Life Campaign.’ The team comprised medical director Dr Milind Vaishnav, deputy manager Umesh Dhawane, trainer Vidhya Nair, digital marketing coordinator Shilpa Bajpai, head of corporate relations Ankush Kore, nursing staff members Jagruti Gaikwad, and Ajay Avsarmol Gaikwad.

The doctors gave a presentation on the basics of the first aid and taught students how to assess a situation, identify the type of injury or illness, and provide the appropriate first aid care. School secretary Parmeshwar Solunke and principal Shilpa Pathak thanked the doctors for their visit.