President honours Ravindra Patil

Deputy Central Intelligence Officer Ravindra Patil in the Ministry of Home Affairs has been awarded the prestigious President's Meritorious Service Medal.

Among the 29 officials considered, Ravindra Patil stood out for his exceptional dedication and contributions to national security. Known for his pivotal role in strengthening intelligence frameworks, he has consistently ensured the nation’s safety through his diligence and professionalism. His work has set a benchmark for excellence in intelligence and public service.

This esteemed recognition underscores his significant impact on internal security operations and his unwavering commitment to the nation. Patil’s achievements continue to inspire others within the intelligence community, making him a symbol of dedication and integrity.