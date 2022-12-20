Primary cultural evening at NVS

The students of class 1 danced to the medley of latest numbers, the bhangra dance. The dances of class 3, 4 and 5 resulted in the audience going berserk. The junior play Jack and the Bean Stalk, the Senior play Ali baba and the 40 Thieves, the Hindi satire Sabziyon ka Rendezvous and the Advertisements were impressive with confident and potential actors displaying their oratory skills. The choir stole the hearts of the parents with their mellifluous songs and the instrumental performance was the cherry on the cake.