Primary schools reopen in city

Aurangabad, Dec 20:

Schools with standards first to seventh were reopened in the city areas on Monday after more than one and half years.

It may be noted that all the educational institutions including primary schools were shut down in March 2020 with the spread of Covid 19.

With the decline in Covid patients, the Government granted permission to reopen primary schools from December 1. However, the district administration was given powers to take a final decision on it. The local administration permitted for reopening the schools from December 20.

Students who were fed up with online education were seen enthusiastic to arrive in schools today. They were welcomed by teaching and non-teaching members.

Teachers were seen giving instructions to students like not to remove the mask, sit with physical distance. Some schools were decorated with cartoon hoardings, rangoli and balloons.

Parents and students were scanned with a thermal gun. Sanitiser was sprayed on each and every students' hands at the entrance. Teachers engaged students with different activities to make the day memorable for them.

The education officer of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), Ramnath Thore, said that most of the schools including AMC run reopened today.

“Some schools affiliated out of the State Boards may be reopened after Christmas festival. Students were welcomed at AMC schools. I have visited many schools. There was 25 to 35 per cent attendance today,” he added.