Primary schools to remain closed in city up to Jan 31

Aurangabad, Jan 5:

With the rise in the number of Covid patients, administrator of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Astik Kumar Pandey on Wednesday decided to close schools from class I to VIII in the city from January 6 to 31.

The patients figure to 87 from 28 in a single day. The city's positivity rate has risen from 1.21 to 3. 71 per cent. So, the administrator took the decision of schools closure immediately.

Schools from 1st to 8th standards were reopened within the jurisdiction of AMC 16 days ago (i.e. on December 20).

Schools were given a five-day week. Classes were also being conducted accordingly. However, the number of pandemic patients here has been increasing rapidly for the last two days. The administration and parents began to fear that even young children would be infected.

There were only 28 new patients were found in the city on Sunday. A total of 29 patients were found on Monday and 87 on Tuesday and this increased the concern of the AMC administrator.

Children under the age of 15 have not yet been vaccinated.

The administration felt that it was necessary to stop students from going to the schools because of rising in patients figure. Administrator Astik Kumar Pandey this morning issued orders for immediate closure of classes 1 to 8 from January 6 to 31. Students will have to take online education like in the past.