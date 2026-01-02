Primary treatment given to accident victims, then discharged

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

On Friday morning, 22 passengers injured in a truck-travel bus accident near Lasur Station were admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) around 4.30 am for treatment. Since their injuries were minor, they received primary treatment and were discharged.

When the injured were brought to GMCH, doctors, nurses, staff, and relatives of the patients were in a rush. The hospital’s accident department immediately treated all the injured. Out of 31 passengers travelling in the private travel bus, 22 were injured in the accident. They were admitted to the hospital by ambulance at 4.30 am. Treatment began at 6 am, and by 8 am, the injured were discharged. Eleven of them were taken to a private hospital for further treatment.