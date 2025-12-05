Prime Minister Modi’s energy matches that of a young adult

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to demonstrate remarkable energy and dedication. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told reporters on Friday that Modi’s vigor rivals that of a 40-year-old, and he is expected to remain Prime Minister until 2029.

Former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan remarked that a Maharashtrian would become Prime Minister. Fadnavis responded that while leaders dream, Modi is actively advancing the nation. In just one month, 45,911 solar agriculture pumps were installed, setting a world record. Of the nine lakh pumps installed nationwide, seven lakh 65% are in Maharashtra. The state aims to complete the agricultural solar network by next December. Commenting on his own reflection, Fadnavis said, “I don’t sleep at night because I see pending tasks. That’s why I spoke openly about our work.” Congress leader Wadettiwar suggested releasing a white paper on the year’s achievements. On recent clashes between Sena and BJP unions in Mumbai, Fadnavis said he had no information but affirmed that everyone has the right to form unions.

-------

Ministers highlight solar pump scheme’s impact

Ministers Meghna Bordikar and Atul Save addressed the gathering, emphasizing that the solar pump scheme will transform agriculture and rural economies. Fadnavis also toured the solar energy exhibition at the venue. Lokesh Chandra delivered the opening remarks, and Nita Panasare proposed the vote of thanks.

-------

Marathwada’s key role in implementation

Fadnavis praised Marathwada for its major contribution, noting that Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar alone installed 14,000 pumps. Schemes like the Nanasaheb Deshmukh Krishi Sanjivani Yojana are helping farmers access markets and practice sustainable agriculture. Through river-linking projects, floodwaters from other regions will be diverted to Marathwada, Vidarbha, and North Maharashtra to make them drought-free. “Our government is committed to farmers and will continue efforts until agriculture becomes fully sustainable,” Fadnavis assured the audience.

-------

Notable absences at the event

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat, MLA Sandeepan Bhumre, and other Shinde Sena representatives skipped the solar energy world record event. NCP’s Ajit Pawar faction, Congress MPs, and party officials were also absent.