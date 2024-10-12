Principal Dr Ulhas Shinde passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Ulhas Bhanudasrao Shinde, principal of CSMSS Chhatrpati Shau College of Engineering, Kanchanwadi, died of cardiac arrest at Friday night.

He was 55 and leaves mother, wife, one son and one daughter.

He was the former dean of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) Dr Babasaheb Ambedka Technological University (Batu). Dr Ulhas was a management council member of Bamu.

He was hailing from Omarga in Dharashiv district and was working in the Engineering college for the past 13 years. The last rites were performed on him at Omerga on Saturday.