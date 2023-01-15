Principals of B Com colleges worried over error in exam link

Aurangabad: The principals of B Com Senior colleges were worried about the educational loss of the students as the link provided to send the marks of practicals to the examination centres faced technical errors within the jurisdiction of Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

The Board of Examinations and Evaluation issued a circular on January 5 for the practical examination of the subject 'IT Application in Business' of the B Com first semester to be held between January 9 and 10.

Those teachers who were appointed external examiners in the practical examination of this subject in October 2022 were reappointed as examiners for this examination.

In the circular, instructions were given to take the practical examination in the college and upload the marks online by January 13. However, the link did not open to upload the marks by Saturday evening due to technical reasons.

So, the principals of Senior Commerce colleges expressed concern about how to upload the marks on time and if the marks are not uploaded, it will affect the results of the students. The system of Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation Ltd' has collapsed.

The principals expressed their displeasure as the technical problem of the link was not resolved despite repeated follow-ups with the examination department and the university administration.