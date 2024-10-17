Priority on accurate evaluation & without copying in SSC & HSC exam

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Priority will be given to accurately evaluating the answer books and prevent copying in the SSC and HSC examinations. Training classes for teachers of the respective subjects will also be given for accurate evaluation,” said Anil Sable, the newly appointed president of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Division of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).

After a gap of eight years, a full-time president was appointed to the division office of the State Board. Talking to newsmen on Thursday after taking charge of the post, Anil Sable said that efforts would be made to smoothly hold SSC and HSC examinations in the division.

He said that a special campaign would be implemented for the assessment work.

"Attention will be given to ensure that an adequate number of teachers are available to assess the answer books of those schools and colleges which have a large number of students. Additionally, expert guidance will be provided to teachers for evaluation. This will ensure that no student who takes the examination faces any kind of injustice. Additionally, planning will be done from the very first day to ensure that results are announced on time,” he added.