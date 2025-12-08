Private bus, tempo, and two bikes involved in accident; four injured

Chhatrap[ati Sambhajinagar

A private bus collided head-on with a tempo on Monday around 4 pm on the Rotegaon flyover on the Vaijapur-Khandala road. At the same time, two speeding bikes crashed into the bus from behind, leaving four people injured.

The bus (MH-17-CV-5555), coming from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after dropping passengers, collided with a tempo (M- 41-G-9005) traveling from Vaijapur to Shiur. The bus driver, Sandeep Somnath Nirgude (58, resident of Pangri, Sinnar, Nashik), was seriously injured. Meanwhile, two speeding bikes hit the bus from behind. The injured bikers include Pallavi Gore (25), Kiran Nikam (26, Jarul) on one bike, and Sajed Pathan (34, Khandala) on the other. The tempo driver fled the scene. The accident caused traffic disruption on the route.

Local residents, including Yuvraj Padale and Ketan Awale from Aghur, helped the injured. All victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

(WITH PHOTO)