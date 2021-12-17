Private hospitals delay to refund Rs 66.15 lakh charged in excess

Hospitals refuse to budge despite several notices

Aurangabad, Dec 17: In the second wave of corona, private hospitals extorted huge amounts of money from corona patients. Seven hospitals have charged Rs 66.15 lakh in excess to the patients. The district administration has issued several notices to these hospitals, but they have gone unanswered. The district administration has handed over the matter to the municipal corporation, but the officials have turned a blind eye.

The district administration has repeatedly issued notices to 16 private hospitals for taking excess bills from corona patients. In eight months, nine hospitals reimbursed the patients. However, 7 private hospitals are still refusing to refund Rs 66.15 lakh to patients. Therefore, the district administration submitted a proposal to the municipal administration for final action. District collector Sunil Chavan had issued notices to these hospitals and warned them to revoke their licenses. The administration of Dr Hedgewar and Dhoot hospitals rushed to the court. Despite repeated notices to the other five hospitals have not refunded the money.

No action from municipal corporation

The district administration has handed over the proposal for final action to the municipal administrator 6 months ago. As these hospitals are within the municipal limits, the administrators have the power to suspend the licenses. But the corporation has not taken any step till date.

Name of the hospital Excess amount

Hi-tech Aadhar hospital - 1742900

Krishna Hospital - 3087500

Dr Hedgewar Hospital - 238282

Seth Nandlal Dhoot - 575701

Global International Hospital - 309750

Sunshine Hospital - 556500

YSK Hospital - 4600

Total- 6615133