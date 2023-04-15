Private travels likely to increase fare

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The passengers have to bear the burnt of the fare hike as private travels are likely to increase the fare by 10 percent. The decision in this regard will be taken in a meeting to be held soon, the sources said.

The number of passengers going to their native places by private buses during vacations is more in the city. Every year, they have to face the burnt of the fare hike of the buses. This year too, it is likely that the fare would be increased by 10 percent by the end of April. The private travel agencies are permitted to impose the fare three times more than the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses. Hence, they recover the fare as per their will.

Bus Owners Association officials Mohan Amrutkar and Pushkar Lule said that presently there is no provision to increase the fares. The number of passengers will increase during school vacations. The decision on the fare hike will be taken after the meeting to be held in this regard soon.