Pro-VC appointed chairman of NEP State panel

Aurangabad, June 9:

Dr Shyam Shirsath, the pro-vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) was appointed chairman of the committee set up by the State Government under National Education Policy 2020.

Deputy registrar I R Manza is the member secretary of the panel. This is an honour to the university as the post of chairman and a member given to Bamu staff.

The committee after studying to provide education facilities to students from socially and economically weaker sections, the financial condition of universities and colleges, suggestions to strengthen universities and colleges and studying higher education need through a public-private partnership, will submit its report to the Government.

Deputy director of Mumbai (Rashtriya Uchhatar Shiksha Abhiyan), Rahul Kadam, registrar of Kavi Kulguru Kalidas Sanskrit University Ramchandra Joshi, senor advisory on Uchhatar Shiksha Abhiyan Dr Vijay Joshi, economist dr Abhay Pande, Prakash Page from Mumbai, MIT-ADT University registrar Mahesh Chopade, finance and accounts officer from Sant Gadgebaba Amravati University Dr Bharat Karad and others are on the panel.

The State Government issued Government Resolution (GR) on June 1 on the formation of the committee. Pro-VC Dr Shirsath said that the first meeting of the panel was held online on June 7 under the guidance of Principal Secretary of Higher and Technical Education Department Vikas Rastogi. Dr Shirsath said that after taking a review in the coming three months, the report would be submitted to the Government.