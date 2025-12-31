Probationary IAS officers on tour to historic city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A group of 10 probationary officers from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) is on a district tour as part of their training programme. The team of officers met district collector Deelip Swami on Wednesday. They were welcomed on behalf of the district administration with a presentation of a copy of the coffee table book prepared by the administration.

The district collector interacted with the officers and provided information about various administrative initiatives in the district, as well as its industrial, historical and tourism-related aspects. Resident deputy collector Janardhan Vidhate, deputy director (Tourism) Vijay Jadhav, and probationary officers Jitendra Kumar, Suyash Kumar, Komal Puniya, Lakshminarayan Verma, Mohammad Haris Mir, Sonnet Jose, Harshita Goyal, Anup Nayak, Amitej Pangtey and Ritika Rath were present on the occasion.