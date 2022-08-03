Probe of colleges affiliation fees begins in Bamu

Aurangabad, Aug 3:

The probe into Rs 127 crore irregularities at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University was given impetus. A legal expert was appointed for the affiliation fees enquiry of colleges for the duration of 1998-2013. The enquiry is likely to be completed in the next 10 days. Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that a separate cell was set up for the enquiry of the irregularities.

It may be noted that irregularities of Rs 127 crore came to light through the Dr Dhamnaskar Committee's report which was made public last year. The office of the Governor and chancellor of the universities took review of the action taken against the guilty officers and employees last time.

This gave impetus for probe and fixing the responsibilities of the irregularities. A total of four retired officers were appointed while a team of five computer operators and 10 employees of the academic section were given for the cell.

The enquiry of 40 colleges will be done daily. As per the Dr Dhamnaskar Committee’s report, irregularities were committed in the affiliation fee of 179 colleges. The third-party inspection of those who were issued notice will be done through a retired judge.

VC Dr Yeole said that the enquiry would be completed in the next 10 days and later, action would be taken against those who are guilty.