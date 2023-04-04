Procession reflects messages of non-violence, forgiveness, peace and friendship

2622nd Janmakalyanak Mahotsav: Peaceful celebrations by Jain community members

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city witnessed a peaceful and disciplined procession on Tuesday as the community members celebrated Bhagwan Mahavir's 2622nd Janma Kalyanak Mahotsav. The procession was attended by political party office bearers, city ministers and leaders, who all wished the community members a happy Mahavir Jayanti.

The procession was marked by banners carrying messages of non-violence, forgiveness, peace, and friendship, reflecting the community's principle of 'Jiyo Aur Jine Do' or 'Live and Let Live'. The yatra also emphasized environmental protection and compassion for animals. The entire route, from Paithan Gate to Rajabazar, was filled with a pleasant atmosphere, and the community members were overwhelmed by the display of peace and unity. The procession was a resounding success and showcased the community's commitment to social work and non-violence. union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, President of Sakal Jain Samaj and Editor-in-Chief of Lokmat Rajendra Darda, Guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre, Cooperation minister Atul Save, and MP Imtiaz Jaleel and others were present.

Report of Cholesterol, sugar check on 'WhatsApp'

A free cholesterol and sugar checkup camp was conducted by Marwadi Yuva Manch at Paithan Gate that received a spontaneous response. union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad and other dignitaries also gave blood sample for examination. The inspection report was sent on WhatsApp numbers of the participants. Manch president Nikhil Mittal, secretary Nitin Bharuka, treasurer Anand Verma, Amit Kala and others took efforts.

Hundreds donate blood

A blood donation camp was organized on the ground of Saraswati Bhuvan College by Sakal Jain Samaj, Bhagwan Mahavir Janmakalyanak Mahotsav Samiti and Mahavir Medical Foundation. In all, 152 donors reached out for blood donation in the camp. Over 100 donors donated blood within an hour. The camp proved to be crucial in overcoming the shortage of blood in the city. Project head Dr Prakash Zambad, Dr Prakash Patni, Dr Sanmati Thole, Dr KK Jain and others took efforts.