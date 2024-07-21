Prog held on ‘World Snake Day’

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women organised a programme to celebrate 'World Snake Day, recently.

One-day seminar on "Role of Snake in Ecosystem and Medical Aspects of Snake" was also conducted.

Dr Kishor Pathak, honorary wildlife wardan interacted with the students on awareness about the preservation and protection of Snakes.

Various poisonous and non-poisonous snake species were shown to identify the Snakes.

Principal Dr Maqdoom Farooqui said snakes are the best for controlling and maintaining the ecological balance.

Dr Vidya Pradhan (Vice-principal), Afreen Sultana, Dr Afreen Sk and Dr Mehjabeen made efforts for the success of the programme.