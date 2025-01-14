Prog on Artificial Intelligence held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A special programme on "Artificial Intelligence: The Future of Innovation and Creativity" was organised at a private firm recently.

The Professional Solidarity Forum (PSF), the organiser, designed the programme specially for young professionals and individuals. Its objective was to enhance the skills of youth working in various fields by promoting the effective use of Artificial Intelligence in their respective domains.

In this program, Asim Qazi from Data Binary guided the attendees with insightful sessions.

PSF local president Mujahid Abdullah, secretary Imran Hashmi, members Kamran Siddiqui, Kamran Qadri and Abdul Haseeb played a significant role in it. The event received a good response from young professionals. A detailed discussion was held on the opportunities and challenges of Artificial Intelligence in shaping the future.