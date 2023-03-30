Prog on community helpers at Sapling School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sapling Primary School conducted an activity on community helpers to apprise the students of their good work. The students of Play Group to Class II dressed up as doctor, policeman, fire fighter, watchman, news reporter, chef, nurse, milkman and teachers proudly talked about their role in society. The parents applauded the students and teachers for their hard work. Principal Rajeev Gupta appreciated the students and parents for taking a keen interest and urged to practice dignity of labour.